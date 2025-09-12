Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 478 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.31.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at $957,461.60. This trade represents a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,007,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,574.52. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,065,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,762,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

