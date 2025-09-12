St. Joe Company (The) $JOE Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in St. Joe by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 34,382 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 47,354 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in St. Joe by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 104,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $5,317,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,324,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,861,793.92. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 616,000 shares of company stock worth $31,340,145 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on St. Joe

St. Joe Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $52.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $62.49. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.35.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.39%.The company had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.