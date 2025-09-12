Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 336.70 ($4.57) and traded as high as GBX 349 ($4.74). Temple Bar shares last traded at GBX 349 ($4.74), with a volume of 658,004 shares traded.

Temple Bar Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £994.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 336.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 312.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47.

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 8.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Temple Bar had a net margin of 98.26% and a return on equity of 20.62%.

Insider Activity

Temple Bar Company Profile

In related news, insider Nicholas Bannerman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 345 per share, with a total value of £17,250. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Temple Bar’s investment objective is to provide investors with a growing income combined with growth in capital. It aims to meet this objective by investing primarily in UK equities, across different sectors, maintaining a balance of larger and smaller/medium-sized companies. The trust has a bias towards FTSE 350 companies.

