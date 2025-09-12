Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 82,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,668.40. This represents a 6.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

C Frank Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, C Frank Bennett sold 5,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $245,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, C Frank Bennett sold 33,909 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $2,055,563.58.

On Monday, August 18th, C Frank Bennett sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $439,800.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 28.25%.Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 343,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 492,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

