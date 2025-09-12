H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and traded as low as $22.00. H. Lundbeck A/S shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 7,500 shares.

H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

