PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.42. PAVmed shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 165,297 shares traded.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on PAVmed from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAVmed stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Free Report) by 392.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of PAVmed worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.
PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.
