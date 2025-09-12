Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and traded as low as $5.23. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 852 shares.

Scully Royalty Stock Up 1.8%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

