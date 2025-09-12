Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and traded as low as $34.65. Vinci shares last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 323,135 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vinci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vinci Stock Performance

Vinci Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.53.

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

