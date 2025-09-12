McAdam LLC Takes $230,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.70.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

