McAdam LLC Acquires New Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $5,431,522.40. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,511,002.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. This trade represents a 44.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $433.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 132.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $252.48 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $447.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.10.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

