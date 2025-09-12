Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 514,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,914,000 after acquiring an additional 28,128 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 175,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Altria Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 150,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 37,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $66.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

