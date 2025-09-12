MBB Public Markets I LLC Buys Shares of 1,655 IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $557,352.30. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Stock Up 3.6%

IQV opened at $190.48 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $248.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

