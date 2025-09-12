2,283 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Acquired by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,283 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 32,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 928.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.38.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $6,173,403 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of DHI opened at $181.25 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

