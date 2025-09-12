MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New Investment in Amphenol Corporation $APH

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $120.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,449,840. The trade was a 56.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $4,430,802.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,575.04. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

