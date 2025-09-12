MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $73,908,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 191,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $351.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.73 and a 200 day moving average of $303.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.16.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. The trade was a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total transaction of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,272 shares of company stock worth $2,561,140 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

