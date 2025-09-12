Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 19,622 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2025

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $1,768,334.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 457,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,213,137.68. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elastic Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE ESTC opened at $89.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Elastic N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -111.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Elastic from $111.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 53.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

