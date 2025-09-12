Douglas Comings Sells 16,000 Shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) COO Douglas Comings sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $2,503,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,572.48. The trade was a 55.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $158.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.94 and a 52 week high of $192.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 211.86% and a net margin of 7.12%.Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Brinker International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,336,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

