Head to Head Contrast: Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) & China Power International Development (OTCMKTS:CPWIF)

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) and China Power International Development (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Hills and China Power International Development”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $2.13 billion 2.03 $273.10 million $3.97 14.97 China Power International Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than China Power International Development.

This table compares Black Hills and China Power International Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 12.68% 7.81% 2.85% China Power International Development N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of China Power International Development shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Black Hills shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Black Hills and China Power International Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 0 2 1 0 2.33 China Power International Development 0 0 0 0 0.00

Black Hills currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.08%. Given Black Hills’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Black Hills is more favorable than China Power International Development.

Summary

Black Hills beats China Power International Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,116,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming; owns and operates 4,663 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 42,514 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; seven natural gas storage sites; and approximately 50,000 horsepower of compression and 516 miles of gathering lines. It also constructs and maintains customer owned gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers; and provides appliance repair services to residential utility customers, as well as electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. In addition, the company produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal-fired generating plants; and coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming. Black Hills Corporation was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

About China Power International Development

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power Electricity, and Energy Storage segments. It generates, distributes, and sells electricity through coal-fired, hydro, wind, environmental, natural gas, and photovoltaic power plants. The company also provides logistic services, and technical services related to generation of electricity. China Power International Development Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

