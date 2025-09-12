Insider Selling: MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Director Sells 45,600 Shares of Stock

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Director Brendan Paddick sold 45,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.02, for a total value of C$2,143,929.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,136,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$53,426,772.65. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position.
Brendan Paddick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 25th, Brendan Paddick sold 54,400 shares of MDA Space stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.09, for a total value of C$2,452,727.36.
MDA stock opened at C$30.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.27. MDA Space Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$15.41 and a 12-month high of C$48.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a market cap of C$3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of -0.63.
MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.
