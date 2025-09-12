Insider Selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.55, for a total value of $3,188,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 130 shares in the company, valued at $51,811.50. This trade represents a 98.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UTHR opened at $404.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.23. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $436.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The firm had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.85.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

