Analysts Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT at $8.44

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.4444.
ALLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.
Shares of ALLO opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.36. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
