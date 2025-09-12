Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $15,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,587,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

CIGI opened at $168.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $100.86 and a one year high of $170.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.91.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.20. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.30.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

