Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.4375.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.60 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Stock Up 0.9%

VLRS opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.33 million, a P/E ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 322.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 977,249 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the first quarter worth about $3,312,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the fourth quarter worth about $4,550,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the first quarter worth about $2,056,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the first quarter worth about $1,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

