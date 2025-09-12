Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.6667.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNK shares. B. Riley started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

In other news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $181,224.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 203,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,840.56. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 118.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cinemark by 242.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 66.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CNK opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $940.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.14 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%.Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

