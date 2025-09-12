Reviewing Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE) and Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR)

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) and Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mach Natural Resources and Rock Energy Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mach Natural Resources $1.01 billion 1.60 $185.18 million $1.94 7.03 Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Mach Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Energy Resources.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mach Natural Resources and Rock Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mach Natural Resources 0 0 4 1 3.20 Rock Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mach Natural Resources currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.67%. Given Mach Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mach Natural Resources is more favorable than Rock Energy Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Mach Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.8% of Mach Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.0% of Rock Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mach Natural Resources and Rock Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mach Natural Resources 20.83% 23.23% 13.02% Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mach Natural Resources beats Rock Energy Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Rock Energy Resources

Rock Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development of gold and associated mineral assets. It holds interests in the Red Arrow mine. The company was founded on April 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

