Analysts Set Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) PT at $12.43

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.4286.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWO. UBS Group cut their price target on Two Harbors Investments from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Get Two Harbors Investments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWO

Two Harbors Investments Stock Performance

Shares of TWO stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Two Harbors Investments has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of ($18.12) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($23.29) million. Two Harbors Investments had a positive return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investments will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.5%. Two Harbors Investments’s dividend payout ratio is -38.20%.

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investments

In other Two Harbors Investments news, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 8,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $86,713.08. Following the sale, the executive owned 160,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,015.62. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 68.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 26,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investments

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.