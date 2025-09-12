Analysts Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target at $11.95

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 440.20 and a quick ratio of 440.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $637.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.91. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Sophron Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sophron Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

