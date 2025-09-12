Lennar (NYSE:LEN) & PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Critical Comparison

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lennar and PulteGroup”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lennar alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar $35.44 billion 1.02 $3.93 billion $12.09 11.60 PulteGroup $17.95 billion 1.53 $3.08 billion $13.38 10.37

Volatility & Risk

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than PulteGroup. PulteGroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lennar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Lennar has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PulteGroup has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lennar pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. PulteGroup pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Lennar pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PulteGroup pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lennar has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PulteGroup has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Lennar and PulteGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar 9.20% 12.73% 8.57% PulteGroup 15.50% 21.01% 14.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lennar and PulteGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar 0 15 2 1 2.22 PulteGroup 0 5 9 1 2.73

Lennar currently has a consensus price target of $130.77, indicating a potential downside of 6.73%. PulteGroup has a consensus price target of $136.46, indicating a potential downside of 1.64%. Given PulteGroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PulteGroup is more favorable than Lennar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Lennar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of PulteGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Lennar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of PulteGroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PulteGroup beats Lennar on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title, insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names. In addition, the company arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. PulteGroup, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.