Head-To-Head Comparison: Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) versus Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) and Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Xencor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centessa Pharmaceuticals $6.85 million 443.17 -$235.76 million ($1.79) -12.66 Xencor $110.49 million 5.49 -$232.62 million ($2.40) -3.54

Analyst Recommendations

Xencor has higher revenue and earnings than Centessa Pharmaceuticals. Centessa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xencor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Xencor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centessa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 11 1 3.08 Xencor 1 1 7 0 2.67

Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $32.70, suggesting a potential upside of 44.24%. Xencor has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 161.76%. Given Xencor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xencor is more favorable than Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Xencor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A -40.39% -29.87% Xencor -121.52% -25.75% -18.19%

Volatility & Risk

Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xencor has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Xencor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centessa Pharmaceuticals beats Xencor on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders. The company also develops LB101, a PD-L1xCD47 LockBody, a bi-specific monoclonal antibody for solid tumors, which is designed to selectively drive potent CD47 and CD3 effector function activity while avoiding systemic toxicity; and OX2R Agonists compounds are currently in development for the treatment of narcolepsy. In addition, its products pipeline comprises ORX750, an orally administered selective orexin receptor-2 (OX2R) agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders; and earlier-stage preclinical assets and discovery-stage programs. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It develops Plamotamab, a bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; Vudalimab, a bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other solid tumor types. The company is also developing XmAb306, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors; XmAb104, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with selected solid tumors; XmAb564 that is in Phase Ia clinical trial to treat autoimmune diseases; AMG 509, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat prostate cancer; XmAb819 for patients with renal cell carcinoma; XmAb541 for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and XmAb662 which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. In addition, the company develops VIR-3434, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with hepatitis B virus infection; and VIR-2482 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to trat hepatitis B virus. The company develops AIMab7195 to reduce blood serum levels of IgE that mediates allergic responses and allergic disease; Obexelimab to treat autoimmune disease; and Xpro1595 to treat patients with Alzheimer's disease, and depression. It has a license agreement with Caris Life Sciences. Xencor, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.