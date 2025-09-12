Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Holdings Lowered by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.82 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

