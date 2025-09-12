The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.5889.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HAIN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 174.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 104.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 100.7% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $2.12 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $191.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.