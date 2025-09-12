The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.5889.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HAIN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ HAIN opened at $2.12 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $191.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Hain Celestial Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.