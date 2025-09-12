509 Shares in MSCI Inc $MSCI Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 509 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $548.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,089.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,296,314.19. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.45.

MSCI Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of MSCI opened at $584.45 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $486.73 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The business had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

