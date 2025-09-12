Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $904,000 Holdings in Box, Inc. $BOX

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,046 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 62.9% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,546,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,736,000 after buying an additional 597,410 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 9.3% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,749,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,718,000 after buying an additional 318,459 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 487,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 271,745 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 248.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 294,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,100,000 after buying an additional 210,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,958,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 5,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $174,489.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,573.04. The trade was a 25.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $254,340.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 115,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,944.75. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,069. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

