Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $402.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $420.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.17.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

