Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on URGN shares. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $890.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.23). Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 97,487.15%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $143,971.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 41,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,156.88. This trade represents a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $176,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 148,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,171.01. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,062 shares of company stock valued at $465,115 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 491.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6,047.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 422.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6,908.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

