Caxton Associates LLP Makes New $562,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,208,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,093,000 after buying an additional 724,493 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 104,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $117.86 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,880.80. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,330. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.39.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

