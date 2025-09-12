Caxton Associates LLP Acquires New Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,610.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FOLD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

