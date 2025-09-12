Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 99,405 Shares of Ceva, Inc. $CEVA

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,405 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ceva were worth $13,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ceva during the first quarter worth about $1,328,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Ceva during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Ceva during the first quarter worth about $2,740,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ceva by 2.5% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 615,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceva in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ceva in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $23.86 on Friday. Ceva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $569.78 million, a PE ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Ceva had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 9.48%.Ceva’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceva, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

