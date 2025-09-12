Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 235,151 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Alarm.com worth $14,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,490,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth $21,584,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 310,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 187,398 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 587.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 200,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 171,274 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 539.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 189,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 159,574 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 754 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $42,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,928. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $70.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $254.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.96 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

