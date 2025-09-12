Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 306,900 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 294.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 411,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,900 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNQ opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4269 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

