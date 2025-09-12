SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF $ONEY Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lowered its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEY opened at $115.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $891.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $118.17.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

