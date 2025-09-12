McAdam LLC Takes $281,000 Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 188,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,357 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $656,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 54,150 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $2,570,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of UNFI opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 0.90. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

