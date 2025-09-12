Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Open Text Corporation $OTEX

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 593.1% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Open Text Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Open Text’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

