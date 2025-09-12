Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 861.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,505,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,843,000 after buying an additional 8,767,138 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,667 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,038,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,825 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,056,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,336,000 after acquiring an additional 439,565 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.1%

VGK opened at $79.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $80.27.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

