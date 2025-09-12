Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF $EWS

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWS. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 936.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $864.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

