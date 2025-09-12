Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,882,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599,855 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stellantis worth $20,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 37.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,500,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200,260 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.0% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 69,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 28.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 185,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $9.58 on Friday. Stellantis N.V. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLA. Zacks Research lowered Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $11.75 in a report on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

