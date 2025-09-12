Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF $PHDG

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth about $671,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $88.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

