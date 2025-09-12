Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. $SPNS

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 738,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226,353 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $19,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 227.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after buying an additional 382,138 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at $7,044,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 254,259 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Sapiens International by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,174,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,805,000 after purchasing an additional 241,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sapiens International by 467.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 217,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

