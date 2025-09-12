Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,968 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $22,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $508,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 631.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,676,000 after buying an additional 1,221,798 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36,332.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,204,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,474,000 after buying an additional 1,201,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,958,000 after buying an additional 596,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,653,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,182,000 after buying an additional 434,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $98,080.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,714.34. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $294,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,147,865.07. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,916 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $266.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.01 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.15.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.73%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.