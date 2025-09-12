Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,149 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 21.6%

MTUM opened at $254.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.49.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

